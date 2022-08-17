Motorcyclist killed after crash on Trapper's Loop

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night after he crashed and was thrown down an embankment on Trapper's Loop road.

Officials with the Mountain Green Fire Protection District said the motorcyclist crashed and was thrown about 150 feet down a "steep embankment."

When first responders got down the hill, they realized he had succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

Using thermal imaging cameras and other agencies, they found no other victims.

Trapper's Loop was closed for several hours while agencies worked to investigate the crash and transport the motorcyclist to the Medical Examiner.

The identity of the motorcyclist was not made available.