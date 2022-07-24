Motorcyclist killed after crash with Tesla in Draper

DRAPER, Utah — A motorcyclist was killed in the early hours of Sunday when a Tesla crashed into the back of the bike.

Utah Highway Patrol officials report the crash happened at 1:09 a.m. on I-15 southbound near 15000 South.

The driver of the Tesla said he had the "auto-pilot" setting on and was driving behind the motorcyclist.

He told police he didn't see the motorcyclist and crashed into the back of the motorcycle, which threw the rider.

UHP said the motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the motorcyclist and the Tesla driver were not made immediately available.