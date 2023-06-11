Motorcyclist killed in crash near Helper

PRICE, Utah — A 40-year-old man was killed Sunday when he lost control of his motorcycle in Indian Canyon near Helper.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash on SR 191 around 11:45 a.m.

A group of motorcycles was southbound on SR 191 when the rider of a blue Yamaha R6 motorcycle lost control and crashed into the embankment.

The 40 year old male rider received fatal injuries from the crash, and speed is being investigated as a contributing factor according to the Department of Public Safety.

The man’s name has not been released.