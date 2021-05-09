Watch
Motorcyclist still in critical condition after being hit by car Saturday night

Posted at 12:24 PM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 14:28:06-04

A motorcyclist who was hit by an SUV in South Jordan Saturday night remains in critical condition.

Authorities were dispatched around 10:30 to reports of a car vs. motorcycle accident on 11400 South near 700 West.

It appears that the vehicle rear-ended the motorcycle, which was being driven by a 19-year-old male who was not wearing a helmet. It was also determined that rider did not have a motorcycle endorsement.

He received severe head injuries, and was transported by air to a local hospital.

Sunday morning, South Jordan Police confirmed to FOX 13 News that he was still in critical condition.

An incident crew assessed the scene for factors that may have contributed to the accident, but there are no signs of impairment for either party.

This is a developing story.

