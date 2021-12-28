Bus engulfed by flames in southern Utah seriously wounds man and 4 children

VEYO, Utah — A man and four children were seriously hurt when their converted bus burned in Washington County Monday night.

According to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies and emergency services responded to a call about a vehicle fire in Veyo and arrived to find the Blue Bird Bus "completely engulfed" in flames.

The deputy on the scene confirmed that everyone had escaped the bus.

But, the man and four children, all suffered burns ranging from minor to serious.

Police said neighbors jumped in to help the injured youngsters while the deputy stayed with the man and attended to his injuries until emergency personnel came.

Two children were taken to the hospital for precautionary measures, while the man and the two other children were taken to the hospital with severe burn injuries.

The Utah State Fire Marshal was conducting an investigation to find out what caused the fire.

Authorities did not confirm the names of the victims but FOX 13 did confirm a GoFundMe has been set up for the family if you'd like to donate.