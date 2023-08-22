Mountain goats on Mount Timpanogos kill 3 dogs in 3 weeks

MOUNT TIMPANOGOS, Utah — Officials are warning pet owners to be responsible after three dogs have been killed in the past three weeks by mountain goats on Mount Timpanogos.

The latest incident happened on Saturday when a dog was off leash and harassed a mother goat with babies, the Timpanogos Emergency Response Team reported.

After being harassed, the mother goat pushed the dog off a cliff, leading to its death.

"It is the responsibility of dog owners to keep their animals under control at all times, as well as to pack out their waste," officials stated. "Allowing your dogs to chase goats carries fines akin to poaching."

The goats on Mount Timpanogos are usually very mellow, officials explained, and will walk close to people. Despite their friendly demeanor, it's recommended to keep your distance and give them space.

"On the mountain, goats and wildlife have right of way," officials said. "We are guests in their space."

Further information about the other two incidents resulting in the death of dogs as well as if any action will be taken was not made available.