Mountain lion caught on doorbell camera video in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah — Doorbell video captured a mountain lion roaming a Park City neighborhood this week.

Barnett Frank lives in Pinebrook in Park City. He sent video to FOX 13 that shows a large mountain lion just outside his front door. The large cat appears from the right and walks down his driveway.

Hikers share scary encounter with mountain lion protecting babies in Millcreek Canyon

His doorbell camera caught the whole thing on video.

Frank says he’s had cougars in his yard before but never this big!

Wild Aware Utah gives the following tips for staying safe in mountain lion country: