Mountain lion caught on doorbell camera video in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah — Doorbell video captured a mountain lion roaming a Park City neighborhood this week.
Barnett Frank lives in Pinebrook in Park City. He sent video to FOX 13 that shows a large mountain lion just outside his front door. The large cat appears from the right and walks down his driveway.
Hikers share scary encounter with mountain lion protecting babies in Millcreek Canyon
His doorbell camera caught the whole thing on video.
Frank says he’s had cougars in his yard before but never this big!
Wild Aware Utah gives the following tips for staying safe in mountain lion country:
- The main prey of cougars is deer, so they will be found wherever deer are. They will also eat elk, antelope, small mammals and birds.
- Remove wildlife attractants from your property, including pet food, water sources, bird feeders and fallen fruit. If your property and landscaping are attractive to deer and other wildlife, cougars may follow the wildlife into your property while searching for prey.
- Do not leave children outside unattended, especially at dawn and dusk.
- As a deterrent, install outside and motion sensitive lighting around your property.
- Trim vegetation and remove woodpiles to reduce hiding places for wildlife.
- Bring pets and livestock inside at night or secure them in a barn or kennel with a top.
- Provide secure shelter for hobby farm animals such as poultry, rabbits and goats.