Mountain View Corridor connection to SR 201 complete, says UDOT

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Mountain View Corridor will connect to a major freeway as of June 17, with a new four-mile extension connecting 16000 South/Porter Rockwell Boulevard to S.R. 201.

This extension extends the Corridor to 21 miles, with 21 miles of trails adjacent to the road. Two lanes will run in each direction, with wider intersections and additional pedestrian bridges, according to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT).

“This is really going to improve the way people get around in western Salt Lake County,” UDOT Deputy Director Teri Newell said. “It’s going to change people’s lives every day by reducing their commute times, providing recreational opportunities on the trail, and giving people more time to do the things they want to do instead of sitting in traffic.”

Ahead for the Mountain View Corridor is extension of 16000 South to 2100 North in Salt Lake County, estimated to begin construction in 2023, with funding approved during the 2021 Utah legislative session.

It is estimated that the Corridor will be a 35-mile freeway from I-80 in Salt Lake County to S.R. 73 in Utah County, depending on available funds and transportation needs.

Construction will progress in phases, with intersections eventually becoming exchanges, and biking and hiking trails added along the road.

Spring 2028 is the target date for construction of the first freeway section from 16000 South to Old Bingham Highway.

