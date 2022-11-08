'Movember' movement seeks to raise awareness, action about men's health

SALT LAKE CITY — This month, men may look a little scruffy for a good reason—especially if they're sporting a new mustache.

They could be recognizing "Movember," a movement to raise awareness about prostate cancer.

“The point behind growing it is it's a conversation starter,” said Executive Director of the United States Movember Foundation Mark Hedstrom.

“It gives me the opportunity to talk about what I am doing with the foundation and what I am doing as a man about my own health.”

According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight men will be diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime.

Testicular cancer and mental health were later added to the list of causes for which the foundation is raising money and awareness.

But Hedstrom said the goal is not only awareness; they want men to engage in their health issues proactively.

To start the conversation, events are being held in various places across the country, including in Utah.

Go here for more information and to find out about the more than 1,250 men's health projects they have funded around the world.

