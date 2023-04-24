Movements of electronic devices tracked to the Daybell property in early September 2019

BOISE, Idaho — The third week of trial in the case against Lori Vallow Daybell began Monday.

The eastern Idaho mother is accused of killing her two children and conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her husband Chad Daybell's previous wife.

This week, prosecutors are expected to call more friends, family members and investigators to the stand. So far they've called 24 witnesses, but their case remains ahead of schedule.

Court began by recalling Rexburg Detective David Stubbs. There was clarification of the apartments that detectives searched, and further review of the data found on electronic devices.

Two of the devices found at the apartment belonged to Alex Cox, and police obtained search warrants to obtain information on them. Stubbs testified that Cox's phone was the only one repeatedly tracked to the area where the remains of JJ and Tylee were found.

Stubbs also testified that they found several burner phones associated with Lori, Chad and Cox that used various aliases.

Prosecution entered a thumb drive, said to contain the search history of Chad Daybell, into evidence. The defense objects saying this could be anyone's information, but is overruled by the judge. The search from the drive was looking upwind directions ahead of what Chad had told his then wife, Tammy Daybell, would be his burn day.

Stubbs also testified to searching Lori's history. Of note was a search for wedding rings, which detectives flagged because the search date was prior to Tammy Daybell's passing. They also found a search for wedding dresses in Kauai in October, on the same day as Tammy's funeral.

The prosecution then ended questioning.

The defense opened their cross-examination requiring the detective to review his qualifications for extracting data from electronic devices and the use of burner phones

They also asked if the detective knows about ring sizes for the defendant and others, presumably suggesting that the search for wedding rings could have been related to the wedding of Zulema Pastenes and Alex Cox. Stubbs says he does not know ring sizes.

No further questions from the defense.

On re-direct, the prosecution asked Stubbs who usually uses burner phones. The detective described that in his experience, it has been people trying to hide their relationships or their behavior.

The defense had one more question after re-direct, asking Stubbs if he found anything that explicitly asked about killing the kids or wanting to kill her children. The detective testifies he did not.

Stubbs was then excused from the witness stand.

The state called FBI tactical specialist Nicole Heideman, who was asked to review searches on accounts belonging to Chad. Several items were flagged, including searches in early 2019 for names that were later associated with the "demons" Lori had claimed inhabited the body of Charles Vallow. Heideman also confirmed the search for wedding dresses on Lori's account on the same day as Tammy's funeral.

Heideman also testified that the FBI had determined Chad had nine phone numbers between October 2018 and January 2020, Lori had six phone numbers, and Cox had six phone numbers.

Court adjourned for lunch.

The trial resumed with Nicole Heideman from the FBI still on the stand, and again, a lot of attention is being paid to the dates and content of text messages, web searches, and purchases related to the marriage of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell.

An exhibit showing locations and dates of temple visits by Lori and Chad that are closely related to the alleged death dates for Tylee, JJ and Tammy Daybell were reviewed.

The prosecution had no further questions for Heideman. Defense is next for cross-examination.

The defense questioned why Heideman flagged the "Ned Schneider" search, and she answered it was a cursory search to aid in the investigation. The defense continued to question items that were flagged, and went on to accuse her of only looking for evidence that aids the prosecution.

The defense pointed out, and Heideman agreed, that the visits to the temple that were highlighted are only a fraction of the number of times Lori and Chad visited the temple. They also pointed out that the research does not indicate whether or not Lori and Chad were in a group during these visits, and Heideman confirmed that she only conducted the search on Lori and Chad. She also confirmed that she is not aware of their purposes in the visits, only that they were in attendance.

After a few more clarifying questions from both sides, Heideman was excused.

NEXT WITNESS

The State called FBI Special Agent Nick Ballance. Ballance is part of the FBI Cellular Analysis Survey Team (CAST) that takes cell phone data and tracks it on a map. This process and technology is used regularly in cases of homicides, missing persons, etc.

Ballance testified that individuals can be tracked by internet, Wi-Fi and cellular, cellular being the least accurate.

The agent prepared a report detailing phone records and multiple Google accounts associated with Lori Vallow. The summary of this report is admitted into evidence. Ballance made it clear that his mapping involves an electronic device, and not an actual person.

Items that were detailed were account names belonging to Cox and where they were tracked between August and November 2019.

Ballance testified that on the morning of September 9, a lot of communication was tracked on devices linked to Chad and Cox, including a call between Lori and Chad.

Ending Monday's testimony, Ballance described Cox's movements and testified that Cox's phone was near the Daybell property on September 9, 2019.

Court has been adjourned for the day.