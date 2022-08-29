Movie theaters across Utah offer $3 tickets for National Cinema Day

SALT LAKE CITY — If you've been wanting to head to the movie theater to check out a new film, be aware of a special occasion where you'll be able to snag tickets for just $3 at movie theaters across Utah.

That's right - just three bucks for any movie at nearly every theater in Utah.

The deals are taking place Saturday, September 3 in an effort to celebrate National Cinema Day.

Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres are participating, offering $3 tickets at all 15 of their Utah and Southern Nevada locations.

Cinemark Theatres will not only offer $3 tickets Saturday, but they're also offering small popcorns, medium fountain drinks and any-size candy for $3.

AMC also announced they'll be participating in the occasion with $3 movie tickets and $5 drink and popcorn combos.

Regal, which operates one theater in Taylorsville, will also offer $3 tickets.

Additional tax or other fees may apply to tickets purchased for National Cinema Day.

For a full list of participating theaters near you, click here.