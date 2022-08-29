Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Movie theaters across Utah offer $3 tickets for National Cinema Day

Movie Theaters Return
Jeff Renfroe
Movie Theaters Return
Posted at 8:16 AM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 10:30:09-04

SALT LAKE CITY — If you've been wanting to head to the movie theater to check out a new film, be aware of a special occasion where you'll be able to snag tickets for just $3 at movie theaters across Utah.

That's right - just three bucks for any movie at nearly every theater in Utah.

The deals are taking place Saturday, September 3 in an effort to celebrate National Cinema Day.

Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres are participating, offering $3 tickets at all 15 of their Utah and Southern Nevada locations.

Cinemark Theatres will not only offer $3 tickets Saturday, but they're also offering small popcorns, medium fountain drinks and any-size candy for $3.

AMC also announced they'll be participating in the occasion with $3 movie tickets and $5 drink and popcorn combos.

Regal, which operates one theater in Taylorsville, will also offer $3 tickets.

Additional tax or other fees may apply to tickets purchased for National Cinema Day.

For a full list of participating theaters near you, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere