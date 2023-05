RIVERDALE, Utah — A mudslide has forced the closure of South Weber Drive in both directions Thursday afternoon, according to Riverdale city officials.

The road was closed about a half mile southeast of Schneiter's Riverside Golf Course.

Officials have not stated how long the road closure will be in effect, with further information to be provided shortly in updates later in the day.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.