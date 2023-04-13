Mudslide shuts down Parley's Canyon as crews clean up

SALT LAKE CITY — A mudslide caused a pair of accidents and prompted road closures in Parley's Canyon Thursday morning as crews rush to clean up the mess.

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed at exit 132 for a mudslide that occurred near milepost 133.

LIVE: Traffic camera shows cars waiting to travel through Parley's Canyon after mudslide

A photo from officials shows mud and debris in the road with a front loader nearby working to clear the road.

Utah Highway Patrol

The mudslide caused two single-vehicle crashes, officials with the Utah Highway Patrol told FOX 13 News.

Luckily, no major injuries were reported and only one person suffered minor injuries in the crash.

UHP did not have an estimated time to reopen the canyon but said crews from the Utah Department of Transportation were on their way to assess the damage and clean up.