Multiple fires across Southern Utah caused by fireworks

MOAB, Utah — Firefighters in southern Utah stayed busy on the Fourth of July working to contain fires that sparked due to fireworks.

Shea Walker, Training Captain and Emergency Coordinator, with the Moab Valley Fire Department and Grand County EMS says they worked eight incidents, beginning after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Seven of those incidents took place between 9:45 p.m. and just before 11:30 p.m.

Walker says most of those were calls involving brush fires caused by fireworks.

"Probably five of the fires were, were fairly close to structures, but with the fields being a little more moist, it was, less threatening than normal," said Walker.

Walker tells FOX 13 News the most threatening of those brush fires was one that caused damage to the case of a transformer that was on the ground, near a power pole.

He says nobody was cited for any of the fires that took place.

According to the St. George Fire Department, on Wednesday they worked between six to eight fires on the holiday.

They believe all those fires started due to fireworks.

There were also reports of a brush fire due to fireworks taking place in Hurricane as well.

With Pioneer Day festivities coming up later this month, Walker gave some words of advice for people who will be setting off fireworks during that time frame.

"Fireworks are a lot of fun, but just pay attention to where those fireworks are going, especially if you're launching them into the air," said Walker. "Where are they going to land and just pay attention to that."

Fire officials say if you plan to set off fireworks you should first check to see if you're in an area where it is legal to do so. They also say it is good to have a bucket of water to soak the fireworks in after they are set off, instead of putting them in the trash.

According to state law, the window to legally set off fireworks is from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from July 2-5.

Later in the month for Pioneer Day, the window is July 22-25, also extended to midnight on the 24.