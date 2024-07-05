PROVO, Utah — Several people were transported to the hospital with injuries after stray fireworks went into the crowd Thursday at the Stadium of Fire show at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

Video below shows the stray firework fired into the crowd (Jake Irving)

Multiple injured after fireworks shot into crowd at Stadium of Fire, show stopped

Several fireworks were fired for the military flyover during the flag ceremony, police say some of those fireworks went into the crowd.

Multiple people were injured with some transported to the hospital.

The conditions of those injured are not known at this time. The show was stopped to transport the injured people.

The event organizers, America's Freedom Festival, have released the following statement in response to the incident:

"Safety is of the upmost importance to us. All pyrotechnics at Stadium of Fire are thoroughly checked before the show, and were rechecked after tonight's incident. Our thoughts are with those were impacted, and we are following up with them to make sure they are okay."

