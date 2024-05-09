Search ongoing for 3 missing skiers in Salt Lake County avalanche

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Multiple departments are responding to an avalanche Thursday after three skiers were reported missing.

Sgt. Aymee Race with the Unified Police Department said search efforts were underway for three individuals in Lone Peak Canyon.

Race was not able to provide many details as she said the investigation is very active.

Unified Fire Authority, backcountry search and rescue crews, Sandy officials and Draper Fire crews are all assisting in the response.

The avalanche happened at Lone Peak Summit, a popular area for recreators in the area of Little Cottonwood Canyon, Unified Fire officials told FOX 13 News.

Craig Gordon with the Utah Avalanche Center explained that the area is extremely challenging and called the avalanche "unusual" for this time of year.

"This is very serious terrain, it's steep, it's North-facing," he explained. "The crew that was up there would have to be experienced. This isn't the type of zone you'd just stumble on."

The avalanche comes on the heels of a late-season storm that brought several feet of snow to Utah's mountains.

"The past three days, Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon have seen over 30 inches of snow with over three inches of water," Gordon said.

He explained that the storm was a "game-changer" and "definitely elevated" backcountry avalanche danger.

This is a breaking news situation. Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest updates.