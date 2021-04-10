Multiple people arrested in connection to 'clandestine lab' Friday in Heber City

Four people were arrested at a residence in Heber City on Friday after authorities followed up on a tip and uncovered a possible ‘clandestine lab.'

According to a press release, the Wasatch Back Major Crimes Task Force contacted the Drug Enforcement Administration after conducting a knock and talk, which lead to a search warrant of a residence in Heber.

The Salt Lake DEA Office responded to decontaminate and disassemble the lab for safety precautions.

Charles Bonsavage was taken into custody on suspicion of the first-degree felony charge of Possession of equipment, supplies in connection to a Clandestine Lab.

During the search warrant, Izzak Martinez was found in the home. During the investigation, it was discovered that he was in possession of child pornography, and he was taken into custody on suspicion of the second-degree felony charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Two additional people, Kandis Hushaw and Dustin Christensen, arrived at the residence during the investigation. Authorities determined Hushaw was under the influence, and she was taken into custody on multiple charges, including DUI and possession of a dangerous weapon. Christensen was also taken into custody on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender, a third-degree felony.

All four suspects have been booked into the Wasatch County Jail.