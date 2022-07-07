BLUFFDALE, Utah — A portion of Redwood Road is closed in Bluffdale after a serious crash in the area injured four people, including one infant.

Police report that witnesses said one of the vehicles involved in the crash ran a red light near Redwood Road and 14600 S.

Two cars were involved, with four people sustaining injuries.

In one vehicle, there were three people injured, police report. One man was taken to the hospital via medical helicopter with critical injuries, one woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and an infant sustained non-life threatening injuries.

In the other vehicle, a man sustained minor injuries.

The southbound lanes of Redwood Road will open soon, but northbound lanes will be closed for a few hours while the major accident team investigates, police explained.