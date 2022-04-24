Multiple unconscious people with carbon monoxide poisoning rescued from Weber County home

WEST HAVEN, Utah — The Weber Fire District rescued four people from a home full of carbon monoxide Saturday morning in West Haven.

“They probably didn't have much longer," said Battalion Chief Casey Naef. "It was a good save today.”

Multiple agencies responded to a sick person call around 8:45 a.m., including Ogden City Fire and the Weber County Sheriff's Office.

“There was a car in the garage and was running," said Naef. "We don't know how long that car had been running. So as far as we could tell, it could be as long as last night.”

Crews arrived to find someone waving them down outside the house. They then found three people unconscious inside.

“To have unconscious people, we don't go on those that often," Naef said. "Especially to have that many people are unconscious."

Naef advised everyone to have CO detectors on every floor of their house, to replace the batteries when they chirp, and to never keep a vehicle running inside a structure.