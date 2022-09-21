Multiple Utah County families report side-by-side off-road vehicles stolen

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — After having their side-by-side off-road vehicle and its trailer stolen from their own driveway, a Pleasant Grove family came forward and discovered that many more victims were hit that very same night.

According to Ginni Potter, that trailer was brand new and had been purchased only the week before. Lights and a winch were added just hours before the heist occurred.

Ginni Potter

"My son was getting ready to go to Colorado for work and he brought some bags out to the truck," said Ginni. "And immediately came in and said, 'Where's my trailer, my side-by-side?'"

"It was probably 10:30 p.m.," she said. "I called police and he looked at the camera."

When they looked at their home security camera footage, they saw three men pulling their trailer out of their yard with a rope. They were gone shortly after.

"I'm just in shock," Ginni said.

"It's devastating," her daughter Kirsten added.

The security camera caught the video below of the thieves, and the Potters are hoping someone will recognize them.

Security footage of Pleasant Grove side-by-side theft

Once they posted about what happened on social media, many more people from Lehi to Provo said they were also victims of the exact same kind of theft.

"We hit the ground running with flyers and talking with neighbors to see if they had any cameras on social media," Ginni said.

Another victim, Clayton Stratton, said his truck, trailer and side-by-side were just down the street, and the same thieves just 10 minutes later hotwired his truck and drove away with them all.

Clayton Stratton

Police have confirmed to both families that they weren't the only victims.

"I totally feel for them. I'm right there with them seeing all of this," said Ginni.

"[I feel] disgusted and violated," Kirsten added. "Very upset."

Anyone who was also a recent victim of the related string of thefts, or anyone who has any information about these incidents, should contact their local law enforcement.