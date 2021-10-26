Murder suspect in custody after Halloween party shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police have a suspect in custody for the fatal shooting of a young man after a Halloween party in a downtown warehouse.

Roy Anthony Duran, age 20, was arrested on murder and related charges connected with the shooting.

Police officers responded to a shooting at 500 West 600 South in downtown Salt Lake City early Sunday morning, and found Isaiah Valerio, age 21, with a single gunshot wound to his head.

Medical aid given by officers and fire department officials was unsuccessful, and Valerio died at the scene.

Several witnesses identified Duran as the shooter, and said that he was involved in arguments with party goers before running away after hearing sirens.

He returned to the warehouse and punched Valerio, causing several others to join the fight, but they ran after he pulled a firearm from his waistband.

Witnesses say they say Duran shot Valerio in the head at close range.

Duran, a convicted felon, is now in custody after turning himself in to police.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help pay for Valerio's funeral expenses.

