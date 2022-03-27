Murder suspect kills girlfriend over vape cartridge

OREM, Utah — One man is in jail after confessing to killing his girlfriend in a fight over a vape cartridge early Saturday morning.

According to the police affidavit, Orem police officers went to a residence in the area of 800 South 750 West, where Daniel Padilla, 27, was waiting in the living room, kneeling on the ground with his hands behind his head. He had reported the incident himself to dispatch, saying that he needed to be taken in.

Officers then located the female victim and attempted life saving measures. Paramedics later arrived and pronounced her dead on scene.

After Padilla was taken into custody and brought to the Orem PD headquarters, he stated that "he was there to face the consequences."

After being read his Miranda rights, he explained that he had been in a relationship with the victim for the past 4 months. She had come to his house earlier that day, and they had begun drinking later that night. The victim had a broken vape cartridge, and when he grabbed it from her, Padilla stated that she hit him, after which he grabbed her neck and began to choke her.

Padilla then told officers that after she went to the ground, he proceeded punch her face and continue to choke her using both of his hands until she stopped moving. Upon confirming that she was dead, he sent two text messages to family members, advising that he "just killed someone and that he wouldn't be seeing them for a while."

The affidavit goes on to say that Padilla admitted to killing the victim numerous times during the interview.

He is currently being held without bail.