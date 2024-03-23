Murray auto shop owner indicted on drug, gun crimes by grand jury

MURRAY, Utah — A Murray auto shop owner is facing federal charges after being indicted by a grand jury, the U.S. Attorney's office announced Friday.

Muayad Kareem, 47, faced two federal charges, one for possession of an illicit substance with intent to distribute, and one for using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug crime. The indictment was handed down by the grand jury on March 13.

According to court documents, search warrants were executed on Kareem's home in Sandy, his vehicle, and his business, 5 Speed Auto.

Drug enforcement agents found a loaded gun and three bags containing α-PVP, known colloquially as "bath salts," with a total street value of over $11,000 in his vehicle. They found even more small bags inside his home, as well as a prescription bottle containing Oxycontin pills.

When searching 5 Speed Auto, agents found a number of different drugs, including nearly 1,000 Oxycodone pills, over 1,000 hydrocodone pills, and over 600 lortab pills. They also found $40,000 in cash in a safe.

A two-day federal jury trial is set for May 28,2024.