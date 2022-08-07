Murray community rallies around football coach whose family lost home in fire

MURRAY, Utah — Coming together for a cause, people gathered in Murray to help a local football coach after his family’s house burned down last week.

Thankfully, the family made it out safely — and so did their pets — but they lost their things and their home.

But what they didn’t lose was the support of a community, many of whom came out Saturday to help them get back on their feet with a fundraiser and donation drive to help their coach.

“I didn’t expect this," said Cori Johnson, the head coach of Murray Mity Mites. "I was in shock for 3 or 4 days, and Michelle and Shane and all these people came together and put this together to help us out."

Johnson has made an impact on the people around him — including the 11-year-olds he coaches.

“He never gives up, no matter what. He always comes to practice,” said one of his players, Ashton Wills.

When Johnson’s football family learned about his family’s house burning down, they wanted to do something.

“He is such an amazing human being and gives so much to everybody else that I was like, 'Yeah, this can’t happen — we need to help him,'” said Michelle Cross, the vice president of Murray Football.

The team hosted an event at Riverview Park Saturday where people donated things like food, blankets, clothes and beds for their dogs. They also brought items to give out as raffle prizes. All the money from buying tickets for the raffle will go to the Johnson family.

“It means everything to me, that’s why I lived in Murray for so long. There’s no other place like Murray,” said Johnson.

People who came out it was a special feeling to see neighbors of all ages from all over do their part to help the coach and his family.

“Well, I almost cried. I think it’s awesome, I think it’s amazing," Cross said. "It shows that there are people who care and there are people that are willing to help, and I think that’s awesome that the football community is coming together for such a good cause. It’s very humbling."

“It makes me feel great because this whole family of Murray Spartans is coming out here to help Cori Johnson,” said Fernando Lucas, another one of his players.

Johnson says football helps take his mind off his struggles, and he is thankful for the sport and the people who came with it.

“We got a season of football — that’s what’s next," he said. "I try to keep my head in one day at a time.”