Murray high school students add home building to skill set

MURRAY, Utah — Murray high school students put their blood, sweat, and tears into a project unlike any other most teens experience; the completion of a house they built by themselves that is now on the market.

According to Quinn Drury, the building training instructor for the Murray school district, it took around two years for the students to complete building the house on 711 West Bullion Street.

It's a large house at 2700 square feet, with funding for the project coming from the school district, with strong support from the school board, administration, and the

community.

Drury says the kids have done a wonderful job building the house, which is holding an open house on March 14.

Drury says that teaching kids that they can use their hands to build houses means they've learned important life skills, with people already coming to him wanting to hire the students who worked on the house.

"There's a huge demand for people with these skills, and I believe that the very best way to learn something is to do it," he says.

An added bonus is that the student builders receive 20 hours of credit toward Salt Lake Community College's building program, which is also linked with UVU and Weber State.

According to Drury, students receiving this credit can go directly from there to a four year construction management degree.

There are plans for houses on three building lots, and a mini home that will be given to a homeless person that will be completed in a year.

Funding for future projects will come from profits made on the sale of the houses already built, says Drury.

"I'm extremely proud of these kids."