Murray police searching for missing man with mental health concerns, last seen August 3

MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department and Murray City officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for a missing man who they say has mental health concerns.

Victor Acosta Duran is 48-years-old and was last seen near the Murray City Postal Office in the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3.

Authorities say Duran went with his wife and child to the post office when he walked away and hasn't been seen since.

Duran is a Latino male with brown hair and green eyes. He is fluent in both English and Spanish and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, Adidas running shoes and a blue hat.

He struggles with mental health issues and needs medication, officials said. As he has not been taking his medication, he may be disoriented and unwell, but he is not considered dangerous.

If you see Duran or know of his whereabouts, contact Murray City Police at 801-840-4000 and cite case number MR22-26950.