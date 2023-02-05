Museum on wheels stops in Orem to tell Black history stories

SALT LAKE CITY — February is Black History Month, and one group is working to highlight the contributions of Black people in Utah by bringing stories to the public. It’s a museum on the move.

“We learned that sometimes, people have done things that are not very nice to other people because their skin color is different, and we learned that that’s not OK," said Katie Zobell, who brought her daughters to the exhibit.

The museum showcases Black history in Utah.

“It’s an important part of all of our history,” Zobell said. “It’s not just Black history, it’s everybody’s history because it affects all of us.”

The Black History Museum Bus was parked at the Orem Public Library on Saturday.

“To have this kind of thing brought to us, I love seeing so many families here,” said Rachel Galbraith, who brought her son to the exhibit. “I have my son here so it’s important that we come to this, but to see just a lot of white families here taking the opportunity to bring their kids and talk about these things, it’s so important — even when you don’t necessarily have a stake in the game.”

This exhibit on wheels has impactful Black people painted on the side of the bus, showcasing stories that made a difference.

“I got a little choked up explaining to them who Ruby Bridges was, because she’s five and I can’t imagine something like that happening to my kid, for no reason," Zobell said. "And I don’t want things like that happening anymore. [We] do what we can."

Inside the library, people could learn about the history of Black people in Utah.

“We’ve set it up in eras, so you understand when you’re walking through that there were Black people here, and ... all of these very monumental things in Utah, they’ve occurred because of Black people, with the support of Black people, with protesting from Black people,” explained Rae Duckworth, a board member with the Utah Black History Museum bus. "I think that’s something that’s amplified here."

The displays are intended to help the community understand what it’s like growing up as a Black person.

“Black children didn’t get to go to the store and have that luxury or that privilege to purchase a doll that looked like them, so a lot of our dolls are handmade," Duckworth said, "And I think that also highlights that lack of intersectionality that we have growing here."

The goal of all this is education.

“It’s so important for us to learn. It’s something that’s hidden because it’s shameful, and so people feel like they’re not comfortable talking about it — but I feel like it’s really important that we do talk about it because we learn from our past," Galbraith said. “In order to understand American history, you have to know all pieces of it, so that includes Black history.”

The hope is for history to not repeat itself.

“Be better educated and better advocates for all people, not just people who are like us,” Zobell said.

You can learn more about the Utah Black History Museum and how to bring the bus to your community at ubhm.org.