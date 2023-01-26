Musician returns to perform at St. Mark's Hospital a year after surviving stroke

MILLCREEK, Utah — The newly remodeled Acute Rehabilitation Center (ARC) at St. Mark's Hospital was unveiled on Wednesday. The event included a very special performance.

The melodic notes of the saxophone and unique sound of the EWI could be heard as Scott Harris performed for healthcare workers.

"It's always different," said Harris. "It's always a challenge."

All part of his passion for music.

"Occasionally you really get to touch someone with music," said Harris.

For 58 years, Harris says he's had some sort of instrument at his fingertips, getting to share the stage with a variety of different people.

"I'm not a regular member of the symphony, but I do play with them quite often," said Harris. "When I lived in Los Angeles, I was a member of the Burbank Symphony for many years."

However, things changed in October of 2021, when Harris says he got a concussion after his dog knocked him off his porch. His condition only got worse.

"I had the stroke itself, I believe I was already at the hospital," said Harris. "Scott came to us with a left lateral medullary stroke, he had right sided weakness, right sided deficits in the upper and lower extremities and he loves to play music, so for him coming here was a pretty big life set back," added Sabrina Sach, a Physical Therapist Assistant at St. Mark's Hospital.

For three weeks, Scott worked to get back on his feet at St. Mark's Acute Rehabilitation Center.

"Although I still didn't have full mobility I was able to function and still take care of the things I need to do in life at that point," said Harris.

As St. Mark's unveiled the newly remodeled ARC on Wednesday, there was Scott and his friend, Dan.

They were front and center, performing 30 minutes worth of music, receiving plenty of applause and participation from those who turned out.

"When we have people like Scott come back and visit us and we get to see them doing what they love, again, it's a pretty special moment that I know really reinforces why we chose to do this job," said Sach.

For Scott, he was just happy to be performing.

"Just the whole atmosphere of being in music, it's been my life," said Harris.

As well as, getting to share the experience with the healthcare workers who made it all possible.

"It's been 14 months and you know, I haven't, I haven't seen them in that time, and the fact that they recognized me when I came in that that made me very happy," said Harris.

Scott tells FOX 13 News he’s working to record a film score with the Utah Symphony.

He is one of more than 3,300 patients helped here at the ARC since it opened in 2012.