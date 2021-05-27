Mysterious lights in the sky appear to be SpaceX satellites

SALT LAKE CITY — FOX 13 received dozens of news tips Wednesday night about a mysterious strand of lights floating in the sky.

The lights are not aliens or shooting stars, rather, they appear to be SpaceX satellites.

According to the website findstarlink.com, at 10:22 p.m. on Wednesday, the satellites were bright and could be easily seen for about four minutes.

The Federal Aviation Administration also confirmed that the mysterious lights were "more than likely" the satellites.

The next time the satellites will be easily visible with be on May 27 at 10:20 p.m.