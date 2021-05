If you saw a mysterious string of lights Wednesday night, you aren't alone.

Many people in Utah and Arizona saw the strange lights and there is an explanation as to what they are.

Scott Walker Starlink Satellites seen from Draper, Utah

The strange objects lighting the night sky were not aliens, rather, some of Elon Musk's SpaceX's Starlink satellites.

KOLD reports the Space X’s 60 Starlink satellites were launched by Falcon 9 on May 4.

