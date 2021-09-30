Naked man arrested after allegedly lighting motorhome on fire, running from police

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A man was arrested in West Jordan on Monday after allegedly lighting a motorhome on fire, then running away from and spitting on first responders while wearing no clothing.

43-year-old Owen Tyler Dellinger was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on the offenses of aggravated arson, a first degree felony, lewdness, criminal trespassing, failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, escaping from official custody, obstruction of justice and propelling a bodily substance.

According to arrest documents, officials were dispatched to a fire in a motorhome near the back of a property. Witnesses told dispatchers that a male suspect wearing shorts and no shirt had been in the area and that they saw him running by the canal behind where the fire was.

Officers found Dellinger with no clothes on and gave him commands to stop, however he ran away. Once officers were able to get Dellinger in hand cuffs and began to escort him to a patrol vehicle, he tried to run away again.

Gas cans, a shovel, boxer shorts and other items were located in the area around the motorhome, according to arrest documents. Two other gas cans were also found in the bed of a truck that witnesses observed Dellinger around.

"A certified Accelerant Detection K9 (Larielle) responded to the scene and gave indications on the sweatshirt, a glove, a gas can nozzle, and the suspect's foot while he was lying on a gurney," arrest documents state.

While on the gurney being transported, Dellinger spit onto the elbow of a firefighter who was assisting with the incident.

It is unknown if the owner of the motorhome, renter of the property and Dellinger knew each other. Despite being fully engulfed by flames, the motorhome was determined to be a habitable structure.

Nearby trees also caught on fire, but nobody was injured and no other structures were damaged.

Dellinger chose not to speak with investigators when he was advised of his Miranda Rights. He is being held without bail.