National Insulator Show draws history buffs, collectors to Logan

LOGAN, Utah — The National Insulator Show is underway this weekend in Logan.

It began Thursday and will run through Sunday at the Cache County Fairgrounds Event Center.

The show features more than 10,000 insulators on display worth well over a million dollars.

Prices go from less than a dollar to $60,000, depending on the rarity and condition.

The insulators are the glass objects that sat atop telegraph and telephone poles in the past.

They prevented energized wires from coming in contact with each other or the utility pole.

They’re now collectors items and can be found in homes and offices around the world.

The National Insulator Association was started in 1973 and boasts 1,700 members across all 50 states.

The show is open until 10 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.