National Night Out Against Crime seeks to build trust between police and public

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake Police are planning a "National Night Out Against Crime" on Tuesday, August 3 as a way to connect with local communities and build trust with the public and area businesses.

Traditionally, the National Night Out Against Crime is held on the first Tuesday of August, but did not happen in 2020 for several reasons, including the restrictions in place because of COVID-19.

"We're chomping at the bit to catch up with what's happened in the last year and are looking to build positive relationships," said Salt Lake Police Sargent Mark Wian, who also said this is a chance to work with communities on reducing crime and learn from past mistakes.

It's also an opportunity for communities to learn from each other and get to know local police officers.

Toward that end, events are planned for Meadows Park in West Point and Jordan Meadows, the Pioneer Police Precinct, and Smith's Ballpark.

Go here for more information on the Salt Lake Police Department's plans for the National Night Out Against Crime.