Visitors to Utah’s “Mighty 5” National Parks returned to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the summer season in 2021, according to visitation statistics tracked by the National Park Service.

With borders closed, those visitors did not include foreign travelers. One way to see the dramatic change is by looking at the three parks that track visitors who enter in a bus. Those parks are Arches, Bryce Canyon and Capitol Reef. Tour bus travelers are often visiting from overseas.