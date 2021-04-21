Watch
National Weather Service issues new wind advisory for Davis and Weber counties

Associated Press
Posted at 8:08 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 10:09:54-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City office has issued a new wind advisory for parts of Davis and Weber counties Wednesday morning.

According to NWS Salt Lake City, gusts of 55 mph are possible through noon, "especially in the normally prone areas of Farmington, Centerville, Bountiful."

Gusts of up to 40 mph are also possible near canyons in eastern Box Elder, northeastern Salt Lake County and near Logan Canyon in the Cache Valley.

