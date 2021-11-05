Native American Heritage: The geography and population of Utah's Native American tribes

Utah’s eight federally recognized Native American Tribes are diverse — with different languages, different belief systems, different art and music.

Utah's Shoshone and Goshute tribes share cultural ties.

The Northwestern Band of Shoshone, the Skull Valley Goshutes, and the Confederated Tribes of the Goshute share what the Census Bureau called a tribal grouping in 2010.

The Northwestern Shoshone don't live on the Washakie reservation. The tribe has an Ogden headquarters and an office in Pocatello, Idaho. In 2010, the Census Bureau reported 248 people identifying with the band, at least in part.

Tooele County is home to the reservation of the Skull Valley Band of Goshutes, in 2010 having 54 people identified with them.

The lands of the Confederated Tribes of the Goshute hug the Nevada border of Juab County, and 439 people claimed heritage with them.

Eastern Utah is home to two Ute Tribes.

The Ute Tribe on the Uintah and Ouray Reservation has land stretching through Duchesne and Uintah counties into northern Grand County. 1,922 people declared a connection to the tribe in 2010.

Most Ute Mountain Utes live in Colorado, but a community of about 270 lives an area of reservation land called White Mesa in San Juan County.

Two Paiute tribes occupy parts of southwestern and southern Utah. The Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah's land dots parts of Millard, Sevier, Beaver, Iron and Washington counties. They had 445 people in the Census of 2010.

The San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe had a census of 38 people in 2010. They're a recognized tribe without a designated reservation, though they're working with the Navajo to get one.

The Navajo reservation is America's largest, with 27,000 square miles of land in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. About 332,000 Americans claimed Navajo blood in the 2010 Census. About 7,000 live on the Utah portion of the reservation.

The 2020 Census counted more than 41,000 Utah Native Americans — meaning most live off of reservations in Utah's cities and towns.