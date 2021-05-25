Watch
Natural History Museum invites Utahns and tourists to join 'Explorer Corps'

Henk Meijer / Alamy Stock Photo/Alamy Stock Photo
JFXFTX Reflection Canyon at Lake Powell in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Utah, USA
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Kane County, Utah
Posted at 11:45 AM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 13:54:11-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Natural History Museum of Utah is launching a new initiative to encourage Utahns and tourists to visit the natural and cultural landmarks in all 29 of Utah's counties.

"We are beyond thrilled to roll out the Natural History Explorer Corps program, which has been designed to encourage and support learning about and visiting 29 off-the-beaten-path wonders in Utah,” said Jason Cryan, executive director, Natural History Museum of Utah, in a news release sent to FOX 13. “It’s also a great way to encourage our friends and neighbors in Utah to safely get back out there in the spirit of education, adventure, and friendly competition.”

The museum partnered with O.C. Tanner, which produced a series of custom markers that have been installed at points of interest around the state. An "Explorer Corps" smartphone app allows people to "scan" each marker and learn about the historical significance of each site.

"Marker Hunters" may be eligible to win prizes in weekly giveaways and the "Race to 29" contest. Visit https://nhmu.utah.edu/explorer-corps for details.

