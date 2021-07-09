Navajo Nation issues Amber Alert for two missing children

SALT LAKE CITY — The Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert Thursday evening for two missing children taken by their father in Aneth, Utah.

1-year-old Bailey Begay and 3-month-old Braidin Begay were last seen leaving their home with their father, 25-year-old Brandon Begay. The children were reported missing by their mother shortly after they left. The home is located 15 miles north of Aneth store in Aneth, Utah.

The father was reported to have made threats of self-harm. The children are believed to be in danger if not located. It's not known what direction the father was headed with the children but they could be traveling towards Cortez, Colorado, Moab Utah, Telluride Colorado or the Delores, Colorado mountain area.

Bailey is 16 months old, two feet tall and 25 pounds. She had brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a spaghetti strap shirt and blue jeans.

Braidin is 3 months old and one foot tall. He weighs about 12 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

The children and father may be in a brown over white 2005 Ford F250 truck with an extended cab and a temporary Arizona plate.

If you have any information, contact the Navajo Police Department Shiprock District at 505-368-1350 or 505-368-1351 or call 911. The children have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC)