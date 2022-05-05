Navajo Strong brings hope and and supplies to Navajo Nation

SALT LAKE CITY — While the pandemic has brought a lot of hardship to people around the world, it has also has inspired plenty of generosity.

Navajo Strong is a non-profit that formed in 2020 to help those living in the Navajo Nation, who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

During that time, they’ve provided food, personal protective equipment, and supplies to those on the reservation.

Firewood distributions have been an integral part of their effort as well, as many heat their homes and cook food using wood.

“They’re just having a hard time getting a lot of supplies,” said Leah Swenson, the warehouse manager for Navajo Strong.

Swenson has been helping the group since April of 2020. She says she spends around 15 hours a week volunteering in addition to her full-time job, and now has her father and daughter assisting in this effort as well.

“We do everything we can to help the people on the Navajo reservation, and I enjoy it from the bottom of my heart,” said Lee Haswood, Swenson’s dad.

Navajo Strong plans to travel to the Navajo Nation at the end of May, stopping in Shiprock, New Mexico along the way to deliver essential supplies for the Shiprock School District.

They’re also continuing to focus their efforts on long-term projects that preserve culture and support Navajo youth.

Anyone interested in helping with supplies can drop off donations at Les Schwab Tire Center at 3751 West 3500 South in West Valley City.

Ways to provide monetary donations and volunteer opportunities can be found here.