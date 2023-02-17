NBA inspires South Salt Lake students with 'Live, Learn or Play Center'

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Before basketball players get on the court this weekend, they’re getting out into the community.

On Thursday, a South Salt Lake elementary school got a brand new “learn and play center” thanks to the NBA and State Farm. Past and present players with the Utah Jazz were there to unveil the new changes and inspire the students.

“This is what it's all about,” said Lincoln Elementary principal Milton Collins.

Lincoln Elementary School was built all the way back in 1923. After 100 years, its principal said it was in need of a makeover.

“1923. 100 years. I walked in and I was like, ‘Am I back at my old high school here?’” said Collins.

“I’m excited to do a lot of things here during P.E.,” said fifth-grader Sayed Miri.

On Thursday, students gathered in their newly renovated gym to listen to local Salt Lake City and NBA leaders.

Former Jazz players like Thurl Bailey, Rickey Green, and Carlos Boozer were there to shoot hoops with the kids on the brand-new floors and basketball hoops.

“If you have a dream, go follow and be with people who believe in you that will help you achieve your goal and never give up on it,” said Boozer.

“To put [students] in an environment like this? I don’t even have the words for it,” said Collins.

The players also unveiled a new STEM center equipped with 3D printers, virtual reality, and new tech for the school robots club and Lego league.

Utah Jazz point guard Collin Sexton spoke to the Bobcats. Sexton knows how to balance books and basketball: he had a 4.0 GPA during his college career.

“The sky’s the limit. The sky’s the limit for them and I want to show them that if I can do it you can do it as well,” said Sexton.

Whether they’re headed to the NBA or to the lab, the elementary schoolers learned that they can do whatever they set their mind to.

“I just want one thing from you guys. I want you guys to say, ‘I can do it,’” said Sexton.

“I can do it,” said some kids.

“I want you to scream it, alright?” said Sexton.

“I can do it!” yelled the Bobcats.

“There you go, I feel like you can do it for sure,” said Sexton.