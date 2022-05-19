NBA legend John Stockton writes letter in support of Capitol riot defendant

SALT LAKE CITY — In a letter obtained by FOX 13 News, NBA legend John Stockton wrote to a federal judge in support of a woman who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor related to the insurrection at the U.S. capitol.

Janet Buhler, 56, faces up to six months in prison for her involvement in the Capitol riots. She admitted to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing at the Capitol building.

Buhler is asking for no jail time.

NBA legend John Stockton wrote to a federal judge and described Buhler as "one of the kindest people I have ever known."

"I frankly can not imagine that Janet could knowingly break the law, nor be involved in anything destructive, ever, no matter the situation. In my opinion, Janet Buhler is a quality person of high character," the letter reads.

The purpose of the letter, Stockton wrote, is to help in "assessing the high-quality character of Janet Buhler."

He explained that Buhler married one of his closest friends and a previous chiropractor for the Utah Jazz, Dr. Craig Buhler.

Stockton goes on to say that in his experience with her husband, Janet Buhler was and encouraging and supportive partner.

Buhler is expected to be sentenced on June 1.