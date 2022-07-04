Nearly 100 homes evacuated in Centerville for wildfire

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Nearly 100 homes were evacuated overnight as a wildfire burns in the foothills of Centerville.

The "Deuel Creek" Fire is estimated to be about 100 acres and is spreading uphill, driven by wind, state fire officials report. There is 0% containment on the fire.

Officials have evacuated 89 homes due to the fire so far, but no homes have been damaged.

Watch: FOX 13's Dani Ruberti breaks down what roads to avoid due to the fire:

Lt. Allen Ackerson told FOX 13 News the best way residents can help with firefighting efforts is to be ready to evacuate the area in a moment's notice.

"Just, you know, stay out of the area and and and stay wait wait for evacuation orders," Ackerson said.

"The area north of Parrish Ln and east of 600 E should be ready to evacuate if needed," state fire officials said.

Evacuation contact location is 950 N Main. Officials will review conditions at 6 a.m. and reassess if evacuees can return to their homes.

The fire started at 11 p.m. Sunday night and was reported initially at 100 S. and Firebreak Road.

More resources, including aerial support, will be brought in to battle the blaze when the sun comes up, officials report.

A cause is still under investigation.

Independence Day activities, such as the Centerville City Parade and fun run have been canceled.

"We just don't have the resources and it's definitely not prudent to run those festivities while trying to trying to battle a fire in the area," explained Ackerson.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for more updates on this breaking news situation.