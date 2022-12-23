Nearly 113 million people traveling this holiday weekend, AAA predicts

SALT LAKE CITY — 'Tis the season for travel.

Nearly 113 million people nationwide will be traveling this weekend, the American Automobile Association predicts.

“It's looking to be the busiest travel season since the beginning of the pandemic," said Julian Paredes, spokesperson. “The vast majority of people are going to be driving by car.”

The average price for a gallon of gas in Utah right now is $3.42, but gas was going for $2.99 at one downtown Salt Lake City Chevron gas station.

“I saw that price, so I had to stop and get it," said David Perkins. "Cheapest in town.”

Travelers like Roberto Amaya were relieved to save some money at the pump before a long drive.

“We’re going out of state, so we fill it up right here," he said. "That’s why I came here.”

Generally, gas prices will be lower in northern Utah and higher in Southern Utah, but we’ll see gas prices continue to drop during the holidays, said Paredes.

“It should hold for the rest of the year," he said. "That's really good news for people traveling.”

The roads expected to be the most congested on the return dates are according to AAA: December 27, 28 and January 2.