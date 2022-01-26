Nearly 300 guns stolen in Salt Lake City during 2021, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 300 guns were stolen across Salt Lake City during 2021, according to a new report from police.

Last year, the Salt Lake City police department (SLCPD) took 294 reports of firearms stolen from people who live, work, or visit Salt Lake City.

The report said that represents a 24% increase over the three-year average.

Already in 2022, police said they've taken 19 reports of guns being stolen.

The SLCPD reminded gun owners about the importance of safe gun storage by sharing a video.