Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nearly 400 tons of hay lost in field fire in Elberta

Image of the burning hay taken by the Utah County Fire Marshall.
Posted at 1:39 PM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 15:39:16-05

ELBERTA, Utah — The Elberta Dairy lost approximately 400 tons of hay to a field fire, the Utah County Fire Marshall announced Sunday afternoon.

Image of the burning hay taken by the Utah County Fire Marshall.

According to the Utah County Fire Marshall Facebook page, the fire occurred Sunday morning in an area the Elberta Dairy uses to grow hay for its livestock. The cause remains under investigation, but is speculated as being caused by a wet stack of hay.

Images of the burning hay taken by the Utah County Fire Marshall.

"Spontaneous combustion is also a possibility with stored hay," the Facebook post reads. "Particularly if hay was baled too wet or too green."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere