Nearly 400 tons of hay lost in field fire in Elberta

ELBERTA, Utah — The Elberta Dairy lost approximately 400 tons of hay to a field fire, the Utah County Fire Marshall announced Sunday afternoon.

According to the Utah County Fire Marshall Facebook page, the fire occurred Sunday morning in an area the Elberta Dairy uses to grow hay for its livestock. The cause remains under investigation, but is speculated as being caused by a wet stack of hay.

"Spontaneous combustion is also a possibility with stored hay," the Facebook post reads. "Particularly if hay was baled too wet or too green."

