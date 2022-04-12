Hundreds without power, several crashes on icy roads in Utah after overnight snow storm, high winds

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 700 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Utah were without power Tuesday morning after a long night of pounding winds and snow.

This article will be updated periodically throughout the morning.

6:29 a.m.

UDOT has reported several crashes Tuesday morning.

There were multiple vehicles involved in a crash on Bangerter Hwy. which is blocking all the northbound lanes between 11400 South to 9800 South.

There was also a crash on I-80 west at 400 E. in Salt Lake City which was causing traffic backups.

Utah Highway Patrol expected to have both incidents cleared within an hour to two hours.

6:07 a.m.

According to the power company's outage map, just over 556 were without power in the Salt Lake Valley as of 6 a.m. There were other small pockets of outages in areas like Gunnison and Tooele County.

Rocky Mountain Power Power outages in Utah on Tuesday Apr 12 2022

In the south, there were around 60 without power, scattered along the I-15 corridor between Beaver and St. George.

Crews were out working to restore service as quickly as possible.

In addition, there were several crashes reported on icy roads along the Wasatch Front Tuesday morning.

Most of the severe wind had ended by Tuesday morning, but more precipitation and possibly some thunderstorms were forecast in the north on Tuesday afternoon.