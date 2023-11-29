Neighborhood libraries help kids get chances to read

OGDEN, Utah — Community groups are helping make sure every child gets the chance to read a book and experience the joy of stories. That’s why students at Weber State University are stepping up to help collect book donations for little neighborhood libraries.

When someone picks up a book from one of the small libraries, they're part of something bigger than words on a page.

“I just love what books can do for a family," said Chari Pace. "We love to pick a series and read together. It helps the kids have something to talk about besides video games, and it gives them something to look forward to each day.”

There are 21 little neighborhood libraries around Ogden, and one of them is in front of Pace's home because she loves reading with her kids. She's always wanted the library, but when The United Way asked if she could host one and they would help, she jumped at the idea.

United Way data shows that “nearly two-thirds of low-income families have no books and currently more than half of Ogden school district 3rd graders read below grade level.”

So making reading more accessible is a priority and books are crucial for child development.

“It’s an opportunity, is what it really is," said Andrea Diaz, community literacy specialist with the United Way of Northern Utah. "It’s an opportunity to learn, to grow, to grow their minds.”

Each library can hold about 50-70 books, all donated, and are rotated around the area.

Students at Weber State University wanted to do something to help their community, so they are adding more books to go around with a special holiday drive.

“I remember when I used to be small, we didn’t have enough money for books, so I used to borrow books from my friends so I know what it means to have books,” said student Marketa Havlova. “Literally holding them, and just smelling pages and going through pictures."

"So I feel like those kids need to have the same feeling.”

Students are collecting book donations through December 8 and hope to continue fostering the love for reading.