Neighbors baffled by fatal shooting, house fire in North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Police continue to investigate a deadly encounter that took place Thursday evening in North Ogden where officers killed a suspect who shot two others in their home.

The Weber County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that the two victims were Scott and Jodi Roberts. Scott was found dead, and Jodi suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at Roberts' home around 7:15 p.m. When they got there, a third person came out of the home and started shooting at officers. The suspect was shot and died at the scene. Investigators have not released his identity. They think it was some sort of sibling dispute that led to the altercation. This was an isolated incident.

Ann Rice and her husband live across the street. This incident has left a mark on their home and lives.

“Now we’ve got bullet holes. Life changes in one day,” Rice said.

There were multiple bullet holes in Rice's garage door, car and front door. One bullet came through the garage door and landed by her piano in the living room. They were upstairs when this happened and were not harmed, but she said it's scary to think about what could have happened.

Even though she didn’t know the couple well, Rice said this whole situation has been so sad.

“It was so hard for me to believe that the people that I waved to yesterday and talked about the dogs were no longer healthy,” said Rice.

Ethan Barney lives nearby and said he heard gunshots.

“It went from 0 to 100 really quick, I’ll tell you that. It was quite crazy. Nothing could have predicted this," he said.

He was inside his house when he heard the shots. At one point, he saw the home on fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“I walk about the street and that house right over there, is completely in blazes,” said Barney.

The Roberts' house was on fire. Investigators said it’s a total loss.

It was a terrifying situation unfolding in front of this community.

“It was just more than I could comprehend,” said Rice.

Neighbors are left trying to make sense of what happened.

“It’s just shocking,” said Barney. “A quiet Thursday turns into a murder-arson case.”

These families are trying to heal and move forward.

“Everybody helps everybody. It’s a neighborhood that you wouldn’t believe,” said Rice.