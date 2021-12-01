Neighbors rally around Cornish family after fire burns huge haystack

CORNISH, Utah — The Cache County community is rallying behind a Cornish family after a haystack fire at their farm caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

The fire broke out inside a barn Saturday evening at the Creech Dairy Farm. Over 650 tons of hay went up in flames.

The blaze then spread to another nearby barn burning straw, equipment, and cattle feed. The initial estimate of damage exceeds $350,000.

Nick Creech said the fire was put out just in time before reaching 25 baby calves that were within 35 feet of the barn.

“They were already burning, they were so hot.” Nick Creech said. “Everybody got them away, because if it had been five minutes, they would have burned to death.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the hay was still burning.

Colton Creech said that since Saturday, neighbors and other farmers have showed up to help clean up or donate hay. The devastating fire damage comes in the midst of a hay shortage, with hay prices tripled because of the drought.

“Just tonight we had a truck of 40 tons of hay that arrived on-site. People wouldn’t let us pay for them. It’s all being donated,” Colton Creech said. “In a situation like this where we’ve lost everything, you really need everyone.”

There’s a GoFundMe created to help the family farm. To donate, click here.