Netflix co-founder becomes majority owner of Utah ski resort

EDEN, Utah — Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings is now the majority owner of Powder Mountain in Weber County thanks to a $100 million investment.

In a release, Powder Mountain said the investment signals "a new era" in the company's history and will have "immediate impact."

Hastings said in a statement that he and his wife love visiting Powder Mountain and are excited to transform it into "the ultimate skier experience."

“My wife Patty and I love this place," the statement reads in part. "We love the untracked powder several days after a storm cycle, we love the vastness of the terrain, and we love the community. We’re looking to accentuate what has always made it special. We’ll do that by making it more easily accessible, by bolstering infrastructure and amenities and by maintaining the uncrowded feel Powder Mountain is known for.”

Improvements to the resort will be noticed as soon as the season begins this winter with expanded backcountry terrain, an activity center, and new experiences for beginners.

In addition, Powder Mountain will introduce night skiing lift tickets for just $19 that will be available to everyone, every night.

The investment will also bring snowmaking infrastructure to the resort, which will be used first in beginner areas.

500 acres of backcountry access will be open for advanced skiers and snowboarders accompanied by a guide as the terrain can be treacherous. The difficulty of the journey is made up for by "incredible views of the Eden Valley and the Ogden Divide and 3000’ of vertical drop through tight chutes and open bowls."

For those just beginning in winter sports, Powder Mountain says they'll be upgrading beginner terrain with a new ski school building, night skiing and progressive sections of terrain.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy new cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails as well as a hub that will serve as an area to rest and host activities including moonbike rentals, which are electric snow bikes.

Powder Mountain leaders say the list of improvements is just the tip of the iceberg, hinting that even more is coming to the resort in the future.